Disgraced Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Reports To Prison

Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of scam company Theranos, reported to prison today to begin her 11 year sentence after losing her last bid to stay free pending her appeal. She will be serving her 11 years and 3 months sentence at a minimum-security facility in Bryan, Texas

Holmes was the founder of a blood testing company called Theranos, and although she was aware of the lack of efficacy of the blood testing technology, she continued to raise money based on false claims - ie fraud. This led to a conviction of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud against specific investors.

In addition to appeals, Holmes conveniently got pregnant - once right before the trial began in 2021 and once during the trial itself. Alas, having 2 young kids at home didn't prevent her from going to prison, although it did continue her trend of selfish behavior - this time leaving 2 young children without a mother for over a decade (probably less for good behavior).

Twitter had thoughts:

Reporting to prison:

BREAKING: Elizabeth Holmes has turned herself into the Federal Prison in Bryan, Texas. pic.twitter.com/JmdAqQH4mk — Ben Peck - KAGS 🦚👍 (@TheBenPeck) May 30, 2023

Jen Shah and Elizabeth Holmes being in the same prison: pic.twitter.com/7FqgNvZmF7 — sean (@SKINNYGlRL) May 30, 2023

happy elizabeth holmes reports to prison day for all who celebrate — ashley ray live in NYC 6/6 @ Union Hall (@theashleyray) May 30, 2023

It's incredibly sad that Elizabeth Holmes' children are going to be without their mother in their most formative years because she made the self-serving decision to specifically get pregnant multiple times ahead of her trial in hopes it would keep her from going to prison. pic.twitter.com/9M8wM6ItNB — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 30, 2023

No black turtlenecks in prison, pumpkin.