Disgraced Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Reports To Prison

Elizabeth Holmes started her 11 year sentence today.
Credit: Getty Images
By Red PainterMay 31, 2023

Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of scam company Theranos, reported to prison today to begin her 11 year sentence after losing her last bid to stay free pending her appeal. She will be serving her 11 years and 3 months sentence at a minimum-security facility in Bryan, Texas

Holmes was the founder of a blood testing company called Theranos, and although she was aware of the lack of efficacy of the blood testing technology, she continued to raise money based on false claims - ie fraud. This led to a conviction of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud against specific investors.

In addition to appeals, Holmes conveniently got pregnant - once right before the trial began in 2021 and once during the trial itself. Alas, having 2 young kids at home didn't prevent her from going to prison, although it did continue her trend of selfish behavior - this time leaving 2 young children without a mother for over a decade (probably less for good behavior).

Twitter had thoughts:

Reporting to prison:

No black turtlenecks in prison, pumpkin.

