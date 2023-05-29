Gov. Sununu: Nothing Disqualifies Republicans Running For Office

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) told CNN that there is virtually nothing that disqualifies a Republican candidate from running for president.

CNN host Jake Tapper posed a question about Ron DeSantis, who said he would pardon January 6 insurrectionists if elected.

Tapper: Governor DeSantis said that on day one as president, he would consider pardoning people convicted of crimes related to January 6th. Potentially, even former President Trump, former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney tweeted, quote, any candidate who says they will pardon January 6th defendants is not qualified to be president, unquote. Do you agree that that's disqualifying? Sununu: No, no, it's not disqualifying. Nothing I would do, of course, but not disqualifying. Look, I think in this day and age, there's nothing disqualifying for any candidate, unfortunately. We've seen kind of hyperbole on both sides. We've seen extremes on both sides.. So you know, when we say, oh, well, that will that one issue will drive that candidate out of the race. Back in 1996, maybe something like that was the case. But it's bizarre how single issues don't drive and don't cancel out any candidate anymore. But ultimately, the candidates still have to live on their merits.

So it was okay to impeach Bill Clinton, but never ever a Republican. Gotcha.

The New Hampshire governor using the both-siderism excuse, trying to paint the Democratic Party as being as extreme as the Republican Party, is the most common Republican coward's way out. It's also a big lie. Appeasing Christian nationalists running the GOP is a must these days.

This country has never seen anything like the MAGA movement. Evangelicals have hijacked the party since the KKK was fielding Republican candidates decades ago.

Trump could shoot DeSantis during a primary debate, and MAGA would say it was justified because DeSantis had the nerve to disagree with the cockwobbler.