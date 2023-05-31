House Passes Final Debt Ceiling Deal As Bill Moves Onto Senate

Now it's up to the Senate to avoid defaulting on our nation's debt.
House Passes Final Debt Ceiling Deal As Bill Moves Onto Senate
By HeatherMay 31, 2023

Now it's up to the Senate to avoid defaulting on our nation's debt.

The House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to pass a bill to suspend the nation’s debt limit through January 1, 2025, as lawmakers race to prevent a catastrophic default.

The bill will next need to be passed by the Senate before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. In the Senate, any one lawmaker can delay a swift vote and it is not yet clear when a final vote will take place.

The timeframe to pass the bill through Congress is extremely tight and there is little room for error, putting enormous pressure on leadership in both parties.

Lawmakers are racing the clock to avert a first-ever default ahead of June 5, the date the Treasury Department has said it will no longer be able to pay all of the nation’s obligations in full and on time, a scenario that could trigger global economic catastrophe.

The bill passed 314-117 with, as Aaron Rupar noted on Twitter, more Democrats voting for it than Republicans.

Here's more from Rupar with some of the debate leading up to the vote:

