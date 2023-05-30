Michael Savage Claims He'll Take Up Arms Against The Country

When you've got nothing to say except wingnut conspiracies and you want to stay relevant in the MAGA movement, just make up something crazy and declare you want to overthrow the government.

Pretending he's Howard Beale from the film Network, Savage parrots Peter Finch's outrage.

Oh, and blaming the ACLU is standard fodder for creeps like this.. No original material whatsoever.

I predicted 20 years ago, in a not-so-joking way, like Jonathan Swift, that if we don't stop these psychopathic haters, they will snap the crosses off the graves of our war memorials. How far away are we from someone saying all those crosses make me uncomfortable, and I want them snapped off the graves of dead soldiers. Who's gonna stop them, Carl?

HIGBIE: Me. I'll stop them, Mike. And that's the issue. You've got a lot of people just like me --

SAVAGE: I'll stop them. Know this, Carl. I've had enough. I've had enough. I'm an old man. But I'll tell you something, I'm willing to pick up arms. I can't take it anymore. I can't take this anymore.