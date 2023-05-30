Michael Savage Claims He'll Take Up Arms Against The Country

This is how right-wing flamethrowers try to stay relevant In MAGA Movement
By John AmatoMay 30, 2023

When you've got nothing to say except wingnut conspiracies and you want to stay relevant in the MAGA movement, just make up something crazy and declare you want to overthrow the government.

Pretending he's Howard Beale from the film Network, Savage parrots Peter Finch's outrage.

Oh, and blaming the ACLU is standard fodder for creeps like this.. No original material whatsoever.

I predicted 20 years ago, in a not-so-joking way, like Jonathan Swift, that if we don't stop these psychopathic haters, they will snap the crosses off the graves of our war memorials. How far away are we from someone saying all those crosses make me uncomfortable, and I want them snapped off the graves of dead soldiers. Who's gonna stop them, Carl?

HIGBIE: Me. I'll stop them, Mike. And that's the issue. You've got a lot of people just like me --

SAVAGE: I'll stop them. Know this, Carl. I've had enough. I've had enough. I'm an old man. But I'll tell you something, I'm willing to pick up arms. I can't take it anymore. I can't take this anymore.

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon