Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"I don't know how you were diverted/ You were perverted too/ I don't know how you were inverted/ No one alerted you..." George Harrison
By driftglassMay 30, 2023

On this date in 1968, the Beatles began recording ‘The White Album’.

Zandar Versus The Stupid: The Manchin On The Hill, Con't.

Mock Paper Scissors: Notable Draft Dodger Cadet Bone Spurs Sends Memorial Day Greetings.

The Rude Pundit: A Poem for Memorial Day.

Attention space nerds! Bringin' 'em back home! The four-member multinational astronaut crew is scheduled to undock no earlier than 11:05 a.m. EDT Tuesday, May 30, from the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module in a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to begin the journey home and splashdown off the coast of Florida. NASA coverage begins at 9:00 a.m. for hatch closure.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon