Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this date in 1968, the Beatles began recording ‘The White Album’.

Attention space nerds! Bringin' 'em back home! The four-member multinational astronaut crew is scheduled to undock no earlier than 11:05 a.m. EDT Tuesday, May 30, from the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module in a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to begin the journey home and splashdown off the coast of Florida. NASA coverage begins at 9:00 a.m. for hatch closure.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

