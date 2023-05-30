Trump Supporters Are Big Mad As Chick-fil-A Goes 'Woke'

Trump supporters are losing their minds over Chick-fil-A going "woke." Finally, I can try a Chick-Fil-A sandwich. I've boycotted them forever. Or are they still selling bigot burgers? So, if they still sell bigot burgers, they're only half-woke. How does this work?

"Chick-fil-A restaurants have long been recognized as a place where people know they will be treated well. Modeling care for others starts in the restaurant, and we are committed to ensuring mutual respect, understanding and dignity everywhere we do business," Erick McReynolds, VP, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion says on the popular restaurant's site.

"These tenets are good business practice and crucial to fulfilling our Corporate Purpose," the site states.

The site adds that the corporate purpose is “to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us. To have a positive influence on all who come into contact with Chick-fil-A.”

Trump supporters are big mad.

Well no more @ChickfilA . — Rita Kinner (@RitaKinnerl) May 30, 2023

We’ll that’s the end of chick fil a for me — Mugwump (@Mugwump22352047) May 30, 2023

Chick-fil-A has gone woke. https://t.co/e8DuZPSimS — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2023

DEI is literally wokeness. You can dress it up in nice language that appeals to your Christianity or sense empathy but in practice it always boils down to the same SocJus nonsense that is destroying every industry and institution. pic.twitter.com/wuPIK0tpit — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 30, 2023

chick fil a is WOKE,,, https://t.co/4Xpm8E8jBW — Vessel Never Sealed Again (@VesselNBA) May 30, 2023

Chick-fil-A has gone woke.



I fucking give up. — ThePatrioticBlonde🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) May 30, 2023

This little feller is admitting that right-wing Christians aren't inclusive. What an incredible self-own.

Yet they close on Sundays for employees go to church. At least that is what they use to say. Jul 29, 2019 — The chicken chain's founder, Truett Cathy, decided to close all locations on Sundays because of his Christian faith. Religion use to frown upon this stuff and call it evil. — Average Jo (@AvrageJ0) May 30, 2023

Chick-fil-a bowed the knee to the Woke mob.

https://t.co/chhvwmglko — Smash Baals (@smashbaals) May 30, 2023

Mmmm...MAGA tears!