I did not see this coming.
Trump Supporters Are Big Mad As Chick-fil-A Goes 'Woke'
Credit: Chris Potter/Flickr/CC by 2.0
By Conover KennardMay 30, 2023

Trump supporters are losing their minds over Chick-fil-A going "woke." Finally, I can try a Chick-Fil-A sandwich. I've boycotted them forever. Or are they still selling bigot burgers? So, if they still sell bigot burgers, they're only half-woke. How does this work?

"Chick-fil-A restaurants have long been recognized as a place where people know they will be treated well. Modeling care for others starts in the restaurant, and we are committed to ensuring mutual respect, understanding and dignity everywhere we do business," Erick McReynolds, VP, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion says on the popular restaurant's site.

"These tenets are good business practice and crucial to fulfilling our Corporate Purpose," the site states.

The site adds that the corporate purpose is “to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us. To have a positive influence on all who come into contact with Chick-fil-A.”

Trump supporters are big mad.

This little feller is admitting that right-wing Christians aren't inclusive. What an incredible self-own.

Mmmm...MAGA tears!

