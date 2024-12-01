Anti-Woke A**holes Are Super Mad About A Black Mrs. Claus

There is so much to be angry about right now, including Donald's unqualified ideologues that he's deliberately choosing for nominations to kneecap the very country he professes to love. Still, instead, the anti-woke crowd is mad about a Black woman playing the part of an elegant Mrs. Claus in a British Boots commercial.

In the ad, Santa wakes up from a nap and takes off to deliver toys. Then Mrs. Claus turns to the camera and says, “You thought it was all him?”

MSNBC reports:

Because Boots is a part of the Walgreens global pharmacy conglomerate, the #boycottboots hashtag has drifted across the Atlantic, where some right-leaning consumers in the U.S. say they might shop somewhere other than Walgreens. This feels like performative umbrage. People are that deep in their hackles about a commercial that satirizes a fictional character who rides on a sleigh pulled by flying reindeer and mythically squeezes himself down chimneys all over the world to deliver gifts to millions of children (of all colors) on a single night? Really?

The screamy, shouty #BoycottBrooks hashtag is full of outrage over a mythical character, but a few people are mocking the anti-woke mob.

I don’t believe in karma but the descendants of the people who thought they could change the colour of baby Jesus now being pressed in the boots advent calendar comments section bc a black woman is Mrs Claus is comical 😂 #BoycottBoots then they have our full support pic.twitter.com/MSwAJSSmg7 — ™️ (@tokozamusic) November 18, 2024

And the royalists are mad.

Plus they are ramming this woke pronoun bollocks down our throats.



Go Woke Go Broke https://t.co/iqWifTyRgl — Gerald Ringe (@glringe58) November 14, 2024

Oh no, she called the terribly white royal family terribly white? For shame. Here in the United States, we fought against a monarchy and won, and then the Supreme Court anointed a disgraced former President, soon to be President again, as a King. But sure, be mad about a Black Mrs. Claus. They're just angry that a Black person is seen instead of tucked away into silence. Just wait until they discover that Jesus wasn't white and that Santa isn't real.