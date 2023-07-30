Conservative Attacks On Librarians Just Took A Very Dark Turn

The Houston Independent School District's (HISD) "Team Centers" will be for students with behavioral issues. Meanwhile, librarians are being thrown under the bus without a job. They will be eliminating librarian positions at 28 schools this upcoming year.

Click2Houston reports:

This comes as part of the new superintendent Mike Miles reform program, New Education System (NES). Currently, there are a total of 85 schools that have joined Miles' program, and of those, 28 campuses will lose their librarians. The district said they will have the opportunity to transition to other roles within the district. The remaining 57 NES schools' librarians will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, according to the district.

Newsone put it well:

At this point, It's safe to say that Texas is the Florida of the Southwest. Both states stand out, even among red states, as states that are the most hellbent on banishing critical race theory into the depths of Woke Hades. Both states are looking to water down American slavery and make it sound more like an unpaid internship than an institution of racism, bondage, cruel and merciless brutality, forced labor and human trafficking. Both states appear to be involved in an endless Confederate-friendly war against Black history in general. And both states are so addicted to book bans that no amount of rehab could curb their need for their daily fix of laws that make their citizens dumber.

They want to keep the public uneducated. How did they ever come up with this idea, then think it's appropriate? *Stares at Moms For Liberty*