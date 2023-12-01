Krybaby Killer Kyle Is Not Ready For The Book Tour Circuit

Krybaby Killer Kyle Rittenhouse has recently come out with a new book, conveniently timed to the two year anniversary to his getting away with murder, thanks to a crooked judge. The purpose of the book, according to KKK, was to tell his revisionist version of what happened that faithful night in Kenosha when he killed two men and maimed a third.

And like any good conservative grifter, KKK set off on the right wing book tour circuit, with one of his first stops being on Uncensored with Piers Morgan. As they discuss the events of that night, Morgan asked KKK a basic question. KKK took umbrage at the question and looked like he was going to have another round of fake crying, just like he did in the courtroom:

Morgan asked KKK how it felt to have killed two people and wounded a third. KKK answered about PTSD and trauma and nightmares. It became quickly apparent that he had been coached to give this answer. It quickly became even more apparent that he cannot think on his feet at all.

"Yeah, listen," said Morgan. "You were acquitted, and many in America believe that you had the absolute right to defend yourself. I'm just curious on a human level, you know, you're very young even now. What are you, 20 years old now? And you've killed two human beings and wounded a third, I just wonder how that feels?" "I don't think that's an appropriate question to ask how it feels," said Rittenhouse. "It's not an easy thing to do, it's something I live with every single day, it's nightmares I have. It's something I have to deal with, I have to deal with the PTSD and the trauma from having to do that." "Right," said Morgan. "But it seems to me your emotions are more about you, and your trauma because your life was being threatened and that side of it, rather than the question I'm asking, which is simply, on a human level, how do you feel about being so young, and yet having on the record, for the rest of your life now, that you took the lives of two people, regardless of the circumstances?" "And like I just said, it's something that I deal with every day," said Rittenhouse. "I deal with the PTSD and the trauma and the nightmares. It's not easy to deal with it."

Oh, Killer! You didn't have to kill those people. If you weren't where you weren't supposed to be, you would never have been in danger. But then again, you wouldn't have had to opportunity or the excuse to gun anybody down either. But I'm sure your coach didn't train you for that either.