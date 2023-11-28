Biden's Efforts Free Hostages, But Gaetz Gives Him An 'F'

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) gave President Joe Biden an F grade minutes after Hamas kept its promise to release Abigail Edan, a four-year-old American hostage.

During a Sunday interview with Gaetz on Fox News, host Mike Emanuel noted that Edan had been released.

"More hostages are being released, including today, including that precious four-year-old American girl," Emanuel remarked. "How do you grade President Biden's performance when it comes to the Israel-Hamas conflict?"

Gaetz said he was glad Edan was home but disapproved of Biden's policies on Iran.

"So I would give Joe Biden an F, because he's allowing billions of dollars to be accessed in cash flow finance from Iran," Gaetz opined. "We already know what Iran will do with that. They will use it to extend their malign influence."

The Florida lawmaker suggested he would oppose any aid for Gaza.

"Let's not feed Hamas through these USAID and other so-called humanitarian programs," he insisted. "I don't know that we have a situation in Gaza where we can send aid that isn't controlled by Hamas."