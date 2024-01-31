Sean Hannity Warns Taylor Swift DON'T Endorse Joe Biden - Or Else

Sean Hannity doing his best Good Fellas routine last night, trying to convince the mega popstar that if she knows what's good for her she won't endorse Joe Biden.

This whole right-wing hysterical overreaction to Taylor Swift is now so over-the-top I'm now wondering if it's not some elaborate PSYOPS operation to convince her to endorse Biden, just to get the MAGA horde apoplectic in time for the election. This is all so stupid.

Source: Mediaite

Fox News host Sean Hannity urged pop star Taylor Swift to “think twice” before endorsing President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, Tuesday, just months after he railed against conservatives for “hating on her” and her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. “As the Biden campaign apparently tries to come up with some way to get Taylor Swift’s endorsement, now we have to ask, does Taylor knows who she is getting involved with here?” asked Hannity on his show after it was reported that Biden – who was endorsed by Swift in 2020 – was trying to secure the pop star’s endorsement again in 2024. Hannity then played a 2019 clip of Swift calling out the billionaire Soros family for financing Scooter Braun’s purchase of her music catalog against her wishes. “Does Taylor actually realize that the Soroses, they’re huge donors to left-wing and Democratic causes?” Hannity questioned:

Hannity then went into a litany of reasons why voting for Biden is a bad idea and everything that anyone under 30 (or with a functioning cerebral cortex) thinks of the Republican Party is a lie.

Does Taylor realize the guy that they want her to endorse is a kind of stumbling, bumbling mess, doesn’t have the energy to give a 30 minute speech, let alone perform a three-hour concert like she does? He also is kind of very creepy. She may want to check out those creepy videos, they’re online. Or maybe she just bought into all the lies about conservatives and Republicans, that they are racist and sexist and homophobic and xenophobic and transphobic and Islamophobic, and Republicans and conservatives want dirty air and water, and a total ban on all abortion with no exceptions. If she believes all that, she is believing a lie, because those talking points are simply untrue.

I might counter that voting for the syphilitic tax cheat, who cheats on his wives, sexually assaults whomever he pleases, sells state secrets to foreign powers, and wants to hand over Ukraine to the Russians and pull us out of NATO would be unwise too, but I digress.

Then came the ominous Hannity threat at the end.

The Fox News host concluded, “Now, I’m just saying, maybe she wants to think twice before making a decision about 2024.”

...if the little lady knows what's good for her. I mean, she could walk out in the street and get hit by a truck. I'm not sayin' it would happen - heaven forbid - but it could.