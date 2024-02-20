CNN: Biden To ‘Highlight The Crazy S**t’ Trump Says In Public

Whether CNN Reporter MJ Lee was quoting President Biden, an aide or paraphrasing, it’s great to know that President Biden is going on a forceful and vigorous offensive against Trump.

Lee told viewers that Biden “personally instructed some of his top campaign aides to be even more aggressive in highlighting some of President Trump's more inflammatory and wild comments.”

“We’re told that the thrust of the president's direction was to significantly ramp up the campaign's efforts to highlight the crazy s**t that Trump says in public,” Lee added.

It may not be good wording for television but it’s the perfect way to describe what comes out of Trump’s mouth.