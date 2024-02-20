CNN: Biden To ‘Highlight The Crazy S**t’ Trump Says In Public

That was the actual wording used by CNN reporter MJ Lee.
By NewsHound EllenFebruary 20, 2024

Whether CNN Reporter MJ Lee was quoting President Biden, an aide or paraphrasing, it’s great to know that President Biden is going on a forceful and vigorous offensive against Trump.

Lee told viewers that Biden “personally instructed some of his top campaign aides to be even more aggressive in highlighting some of President Trump's more inflammatory and wild comments.”

“We’re told that the thrust of the president's direction was to significantly ramp up the campaign's efforts to highlight the crazy s**t that Trump says in public,” Lee added.

It may not be good wording for television but it’s the perfect way to describe what comes out of Trump’s mouth.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon