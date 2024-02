File this under: New Mexico GOP Senate Candidate Achieves Excellence in Plagiarism.

The issues page for GOP Senate candidate @NellaforSenate, the NRSC recruit in New Mexico, takes you to the issues pages for Nick Begich, the failed Alaska House candidate from last cycle.



"Alaska’s resources are critical to America’s energy security."https://t.co/tkdiR4Wl8d pic.twitter.com/V07MgszRPr — bryan metzger (@metzgov) February 6, 2024

Because New Mexico really is Alaska, after all.

Oh wait, they "FIXED" it.

so much for that, smh pic.twitter.com/w0G8xfw6ny — bryan metzger (@metzgov) February 6, 2024

