Trump Insults Hispanics And New Mexico During Albuquerque Rally

After Donald Trump’s campaign rally insulted Puerto Ricans so badly that Puerto Rican superstar Nicky Jam withdrew his support, Felon 45 figured he’d go make nice with Hispanics in New Mexico. Apparently, all Hispanics are the same to him.

But even so, Trump couldn’t make it through his speech without insulting both Hispanics and New Mexicans.

“Don’t make me waste a whole damn half a day here, OK?” Trump told the Albuquerque crowd.

“Let’s talk turkey,” the compulsive liar said. “First of all, Hispanics love Trump, they do.” The crowd roared its approval. But instead of saying he loves them back, Trump said, “I like them.” He went on to say, “they’re smart,” “great small business owners and big business owners, too,” who “work their asses of” and “don’t wanna get anything for nothing.”

But of course, he couldn’t go long before making his speech about himself. “I treat you much better than the Democrats. The Democrats, they’re destroying your country.”

Wait a minute… isn’t it our country? Or did the elderly candidate forget where he was again?

“So, I’m here for one simple reason. I like you very much, and it’s good for my credentials with the Hispanic or Latino community,” Trump said in a rare moment of candor. There were quite a few Hispanics placed prominently behind him. But it didn’t escape notice that a blonde Anglo-looking woman was the most prominent, just behind his right shoulder.

Trump later said, “I love the Hispanics!” He called them “warm” but quickly added, “Sometimes, they’re too warm, if you want to know the truth.” He didn’t elaborate on that last point but began lecturing in a tired-sounding monotone: “You have to turn out in the record numbers that we need in order to really demand a better future and you have to go out, you have to vote. We wanna win, win, win. We wanna take care of the great state of New Mexico.”

That was surely a message for Hispanics elsewhere because Trump almost certainly knows he’s poised to lose New Mexico for the third time. Not that stopped him from pretending he won or “almost won” the previous two times:

Trump lost New Mexico by about 8 percentage points in 2016 (more than 65,000 votes) and about 11 percentage points in 2020 (more than 99,000 votes), fair and square. Just so much wild lying. https://t.co/YdCqlmGpeS — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 31, 2024

Whether it’s because of his obvious mental decline or his outright hatred for America – or both – the nearly 80-year-old Trump has made it a habit of insulting residents of the places he campaigns in. He smeared Milwaukee shortly before the RNC held its campaign there. He insulted Philadelphia during a speech there and, during a call to Maine supporters, repeatedly referred to the state’s female governor as “he” or “him.” He also told Arizonans “They got a problem” with their rigged voting. While he was at it, he called the entire United States a ”garbage can.”

That’s not counting the crude attacks on Puerto Ricans, Blacks and Jews made during the Madison Square Garden rally in diverse New York City.

Trump was forced to hold his Albuquerque rally in a private aviation hangar of a company called CSI Aviation, whose president is the former chair of the state's GOP. The same company has contracts for ICE deportation flights. The Trump campaign wanted to hold the rally at the Albuquerque Convention Center but was refused. A construction project was the official reason but the much more likely reason was that Trump stiffed the city to the tune of almost a half a million dollars after his 2019 visit.