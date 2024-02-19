This Guest Couldn't Even Pass Fox Hosts' Smell Test

Fox News host Arthel Neville called out the network's "civil rights" pundit for misleading the audience.

During an interview on Sunday, attorney Leo Terrell said he expected Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to be disqualified because of testimony from one of her estranged friends.

"I will submit to you, there has been enough evidence so far for the judge to make that disqualification decision," Terrell said.

"The person you're referring to is Robin Yeartie," Neville explained. "She is a Fani Willis' former college friend who acknowledged on the stand, as you know, that a falling out with Willis led to the D.A. telling Yeartie to resign or be fired due to poor job performance."

"So, can Ms. Yeartie be considered a reliable source?" the Fox News host wondered.

"Well, that's a good question," Terrell replied. "Her separation from the company, or from the district attorney's office, is that relevant to her testimony of being an eyewitness? There were a couple of questions."

"Well, of course, you're the lawyer here," Neville interrupted. "You know it's [relevant]. You know that's [relevant]."

"You know that's what they were doing," she told Terrell. "They were painting her as a disgruntled."

"Yes, and the question here is, the judge is going to make a credibility decision," Terrell agreed. "And that ultimate decision is going to be made by the judge as to whether or not she is truthful in the testimony of the knowledge of the relationship."