Hakeem Jeffries Has The Perfect Response To Gov. Abbott’s Migrant Busing

It’s about time someone called out Texas Gov. Abbott for what he is.
By NewsHound EllenFebruary 14, 2024

On CNN, anchor Jake Tapper tried a gotcha with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. In an attempt to get him to give props to Gov. Greg Abbott’s border stunts, including busing migrants to blue cities, Tapper asked, “While you might think it's cruel, it has been effective at demonstrating how this influx of migrants has sapped social service resources and demonstrated that this is a real crisis. Do you agree with that?”

Before opining about the border, Jeffries delivered a perfect retort: “Well, Governor Abbott is an embarrassment and a human trafficker.”

Jeffries went on to say that the only way to solve the border problems is through comprehensive and bipartisan policy. “My way or the highway approach is not an effective strategy,” he said. “It's just designed to score political points now.”

“We support a border that is strong, that is secure, and that is humane, and it's important for Congress to work together in a common sense, bipartisan way to get that done,” Jeffries added.

Unfortunately, most Republicans are only interested in playing politics, not serving their country. Otherwise, they would not have tanked the tough border bill they demanded and then impeached the Homeland Security secretary in a move they know will go nowhere in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Shame on them.

