Letitia James: If Trump Can't Pay Fines, We'll Seize His Assets

Trump was fined $354.8 million plus approximately $100 million in pre-judgment interest on Friday.
By Susie MadrakFebruary 21, 2024

Four days after a judge ordered former President Donald Trump to pay $354 million in his civil fraud case, New York AG Letitia James told ABC News that she is prepared to seize the former president's assets if he can't cover the fine. Via ABCNews:

"If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets," James said in an interview with ABC News' Aaron Katersky.

Trump was fined $354.8 million plus approximately $100 million in pre-judgment interest on Friday after Judge Arthur Engoron determined that he inflated his net worth in order get more favorable loan terms. The former president has denied all wrongdoing and has said he will appeal.

Saying that she was "very confident" with the strength of her case on appeal, James reiterated that her office would not hesitate to seize one of Trump's buildings -- listing Trump's 40 Wall Street skyscraper by name -- if Trump is unable to find the case to cover the court-ordered disgorgement.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon