Letitia James: If Trump Can't Pay Fines, We'll Seize His Assets

Four days after a judge ordered former President Donald Trump to pay $354 million in his civil fraud case, New York AG Letitia James told ABC News that she is prepared to seize the former president's assets if he can't cover the fine. Via ABCNews:

"If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets," James said in an interview with ABC News' Aaron Katersky.

Trump was fined $354.8 million plus approximately $100 million in pre-judgment interest on Friday after Judge Arthur Engoron determined that he inflated his net worth in order get more favorable loan terms. The former president has denied all wrongdoing and has said he will appeal.

Saying that she was "very confident" with the strength of her case on appeal, James reiterated that her office would not hesitate to seize one of Trump's buildings -- listing Trump's 40 Wall Street skyscraper by name -- if Trump is unable to find the case to cover the court-ordered disgorgement.