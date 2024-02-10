Late Night Music Club: Eurythmics - Would I Lie To You?

Would I Lie To You? is one of the Eurythmics most popular songs even though it doesn't really fit into their usual style of music. David Stewart had been working on the music for a while when it fell into place one morning while he was eating breakfast and had an acoustic guitar with him. Annie Lennox came up with the lyrics rather quickly and mostly in her head even though she wasn't too keen on the song at first.

They released the song April 9, 1985. It peaked at #17 in the UK but in the US, it reached number 5, becoming the third time that they hit the top ten.