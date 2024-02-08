Oh No Bye Bye Marianne Williamson Until Next Time

Marianne Williamson is the woman most likely to run again and fail again in 2025. But for now she's suspending her campaign for president. CNN:

“I appreciate greatly all the incredible people who accompanied me on our political journey over the last ten months. While the level of our failure is obvious to all, a level of success is real nonetheless,” Williamson said in a lengthy statement emailed to supporters.

“Processing this experience will itself be an ongoing journey, and forgiveness will guide me as I move through it. I will not allow the mental torment of all the woulda shoulda couldas to tie me to the past, but rather I will keep my eye on the larger story. In ways I cannot yet see, none of this will have been in vain. There are hidden gifts that have only just begun to reveal themselves,” Williamson also wrote.

In a video accompanying the statement, she said in part: “We did what we could to shed some light in some very darkened times.”