Trump Gets Booed At Sneakercon When He Launches New Con

Donald Trump is now in the business of selling sneakers to his willing marks.
By Red PainterFebruary 18, 2024

Donald Trump appears to have found a new product to sell to his marks - ugly sneakers. I wish I was joking, but I am not. Fabric mid-rise kicks will run you $199. The high bling, gold high tops will run you $399.

The attendees at Sneakercon did not seem very receptive to Donald Trump, as you can see in the clip. He was booed heavily. Considering he showed up in a stupid suit and red tie, his uniform because I think he can't actually dress himself, is not really the vibe for a sneaker conference filled with teens and 20-somethings who are focused on trends and cool clothes. This guy walks in like an aging grandpa.

Here are the shoes, since I know that is what you really want to see:

This photo cracks me up for some reason:

Not a cult:

The White House came in HOT with a response that cracked me up:

You know who doesn't have to sell steaks, ties, fake University classes, wine, water, airline flights, magazines or real estate investments? PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon