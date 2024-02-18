Trump Gets Booed At Sneakercon When He Launches New Con

Donald Trump appears to have found a new product to sell to his marks - ugly sneakers. I wish I was joking, but I am not. Fabric mid-rise kicks will run you $199. The high bling, gold high tops will run you $399.

The attendees at Sneakercon did not seem very receptive to Donald Trump, as you can see in the clip. He was booed heavily. Considering he showed up in a stupid suit and red tie, his uniform because I think he can't actually dress himself, is not really the vibe for a sneaker conference filled with teens and 20-somethings who are focused on trends and cool clothes. This guy walks in like an aging grandpa.

Here are the shoes, since I know that is what you really want to see:

Official Trump Sneakers for the bargain price of just $399.00! pic.twitter.com/SMyTAsGig0 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 17, 2024

This photo cracks me up for some reason:

Now he's at Sneaker Con trying to hock golden sneakers to the kids for money........ This is the best @GOP has 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 fucking pathetic man pic.twitter.com/KQRsqxLrJu — Rob (@ChefBoyRV57) February 17, 2024

Not a cult:

Trump is trying to sell golden sneakers through a scam website at his rally right now while a hysterical person comes up on stage.



“My kids need you! You’re a Christian! You’re honest! Look at his family! All good kids!” pic.twitter.com/MltAdTk47a — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 17, 2024

The White House came in HOT with a response that cracked me up:

Team Biden had a spicy response to Donald Trump’s plans to attend Sneaker Con today 👀 via @PhillyInquirer, h/t @soleretriever pic.twitter.com/ihFbysuYqS — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) February 17, 2024

You know who doesn't have to sell steaks, ties, fake University classes, wine, water, airline flights, magazines or real estate investments? PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN.