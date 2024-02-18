Trump Gets Booed At Sneakercon When He Launches New Con

Donald Trump appears to have found a new product to sell to his marks - ugly sneakers. I wish I was joking, but I am not. Fabric mid-rise kicks will run you $199. The high bling, gold high tops will run you $399.
The attendees at Sneakercon did not seem very receptive to Donald Trump, as you can see in the clip. He was booed heavily. Considering he showed up in a stupid suit and red tie, his uniform because I think he can't actually dress himself, is not really the vibe for a sneaker conference filled with teens and 20-somethings who are focused on trends and cool clothes. This guy walks in like an aging grandpa.
Here are the shoes, since I know that is what you really want to see:
This photo cracks me up for some reason:
Not a cult:
The White House came in HOT with a response that cracked me up:
You know who doesn't have to sell steaks, ties, fake University classes, wine, water, airline flights, magazines or real estate investments? PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN.