Trump Says He's 'Forgetting' On Purpose

Donald Trump says he purposely forgot who, what, and where he was talking about. But he'll "remember on purpose" in two weeks?
Credit: @bluegal (Composite) via Bing AI
By Walter EinenkelFebruary 17, 2024

Donald Trump held a rally on Wednesday in North Charleston, South Carolina, in the run-up to the state’s Republican primary. Trump decided to address one of his many recent forgetful moments, when he confused his primary opponent Nikki Haley with former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, saying Haley was in charge of security on Jan. 6, 2021.

When I interpose, because I'm not a Nikki fan and I'm not a Pelosi fan. And when I purposely interpose names, they said, ‘He didn't know Pelosi from Nikki, from Tricky Nikki, Tricky Dickie. He didn't know.’ I interpose and they make a big deal out of it. I said no, no. I think they both stink, they have something in common, they both stink.

Let me interpose myself here, between Trump and the actual definition of the word “interpose.” What would the betting line be that Trump vaguely remembered the word “interchange” and the word “transpose,” but then was too afraid to mutter “trans,” and thought he created a portmanteau?

Nothing says “speculation about my cognitive abilities and forgetfulness in recent months is totally not bothering me” like blathering to an audience while accidentally transposing words to prove it doesn’t bother you.

Trump wants everyone to forget that he personally picked former South Carolina Gov. Haley to be his United Nations ambassador. That’s who he mistakenly named and blamed as speaker of the House on the day of the Capitol insurrection.

Other people and things Trump has recently interposed:

  • Joe Biden and Barack Obama

  • Ex-wife Marla Maples and E. Jean Carroll (who accused him of rape)

  • World War II and World War III

  • North Korea and China

  • Hungarian strongman Viktor Orbán and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

  • Jeb Bush and George W. Bush

Trump also threw water on any hope that he might choose Haley as a running mate, saying, “When I make a statement like that about Nikki, that means she will never be running for vice president.” 

Here’s a clip of Donald “interposing” the two women, whose only similarity is a willingness to challenge his narcissism. 

Republished with permission from Daily Kos.

