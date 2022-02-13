Wyoming GOP Rep: Trump Is 'Unfit For Office'

We're starting to see a few more cracks in Trump's support within the Republican party. This Saturday, Wyoming State Rep. Landon Brown stuck his neck out during an interview on CNN, and voiced his displeasure with what's happened to his party now that it's been hijacked by the MAGA cult.

As host Phil Mattingly noted, Brown is the only Republican in the Wyoming statehouse who is publicly supporting Cheney. Mattingly asked Brown to weigh in on the "legitimate political discourse" language in the censure resolution of Cheney and Kinzinger, and Brown made it clear that was not what anyone witnessed on January 6th.

BROWN: I think it's the same thing that many of us felt, that legitimate political discourse is clearly not what we saw on January 6th. What we saw was a riot, and what we saw was a situation where five individuals ended up passing away because of the unpolitical discourse that was out there. It's a shame that we had to see that, and I'm proud to stand behind Liz Cheney and the fact that she's willing to stand strong and find out what happened and dig down and figure out what's going on with everything that happened.

Brown was also asked to weigh in on what he thinks of the Wyoming GOP state leaders.

BROWN: I think what's happened here at this point is we've seen a fringe group that is on the far right of our party has taken over our party, and they are the ones that are pushing this narrative. And they've been working behind the scenes to come out and come against Liz Cheney since day one with her support of this January 6th panel. Let's not forget that Liz Cheney was the one who said we need to make sure that we're looking at this from all angles. We need to make sure that we're there. And the Republican Party had everything out there as far as the opportunity to stand behind her, and they have left that. And unfortunately, that shows too many people across this country that Trump has hijacked the Republican Party.

Brown went onto say that he believes Cheney will win her primary race, and was asked by Mattingly if he intends to stay in the Republican party given the fact that he's likely to face a primary challenge as well. Brown told Mattingly he "absolutely" will "continue to be a Republican" before taking another shot at Trump.

BROWN: And at the end of the day, President Trump has a maximum of four years more in office. And I stand with Liz Cheney that I will do everything in my power to make sure that's not happening as well, because at the end of the day, what he did and the way that he handled himself on January 6th is clear to everybody that he is unfit for office.

While I'm glad to see at least a few Republicans publicly speaking out against Trump and what everyone witnessed on January 6th, I hate to break it to him, but that "fringe" is the majority of the GOP base, and it has been for a long time now. Trump just made it acceptable to say the quiet parts out loud.