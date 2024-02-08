Biden Barks Back At Trump During House Dem Caucus Issues Conference

Biden speaks to House Democrats at their issues retreat. Not on the agenda: "how to count votes."
By Frances LangumFebruary 8, 2024

Might be worth watching this pep rally. One thing they WON'T be discussing? "How to count votes."

Meet the next Speaker (unless there's ANOTHER GOP motion to vacate, hahaha):

Politico notes:

It’s Biden’s third time as president speaking at the annual party retreat, where lawmakers gather to devise strategy and messaging. Democrats are convening for closed-door sessions at the Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Virginia, in the suburbs of Washington, D.C.

At last year’s conference in Baltimore, Biden gave an early preview of his 2024 campaign message, pledging to be an effective partner with lawmakers as they touted their past legislative accomplishments like the infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act.

