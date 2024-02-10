What On Earth Is Trump Trying To Say In This Clip?

Wait, WHAT?
By Conover KennardFebruary 10, 2024

Former President Donald Trump has always been concerned with ratings. For example, he only shares favorable ratings, especially from his favorite pollster, Rasmussen. Trump will call negative polls "fake news" and insist he's winning in all of them. You won't believe this, but he even thinks he won the 2020 election when President Joe Biden soundly defeated him. Crazy, huh?

Since Biden's mental acuity has been brought up, it's important to note that at Trump's campaign event last night, he suggested once again that he is beating his predecessor, Barack Obama, in the polls and even claimed he won an election against the popular President. Trump has done this several times and even mentioned Obama three times in the short clip above.

"The radical left thugs who have weaponized law enforcement to arrest their leading political opponent, and they're leading by a lot, including Obama," Lumpy said. "I'll tell you what, you take a look at Obama and take a look at some of the things that he's done; this is the same thing."

"The country is very divided," the man who incited an attack on American soil added. "And we did with Obama; we won an election that everyone said couldn't be won."

The Internet went crazy:

And it wasn't just his obsession with Obama.

Once again, Trump made zero sense, and I don't see a word about this in the media.

Discussion

Discussion
