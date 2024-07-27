C&L's Late Nite Music Club Regina Spektor: Fidelity

I fell in love with her voice as soon as I heard it.

Spektor is now back to performing live.

Regina Spektor kicked off her summer tour on Wednesday night with a sold-out solo show at the Egg. For an hour and 40 minutes, the piano virtuoso and indie pop songstress enchanted the 1,000 in attendance with lighthearted stage banter and material spanning her 21-year career. Spektor remains a stunning pianist, one of the greatest in popular music history, and a singular, exceedingly likable personality. The Egg show was her first concert of 2024 and her first Albany appearance since November 2017. Let’s hope that we won’t have to wait seven years for her to return.

Here's where she is playing during the summer.

Enjoy.

