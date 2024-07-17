Election Denier Kari Lake Attacks Credible Press As 'Fake News'

Arizona Republican senate candidate Kari Lake didn't adhere to the new MAGA "unity message," instead launching into a vicious attack on all credible news organizations during her remarks at the 2024 Republican Convention.

She started off by being gracious to everybody, and then pivoted back to the hateful, lying person she is.

Actually, actually, wait a minute. I don't mean that. I don't welcome everybody in this meeting, in this room. The guys up in the fake news, frankly ... All right, frankly, you guys up there in the fake news have worn out your welcome, right? You've worn it out, guys. You have spent the last eight years lying about President Donald Trump and his amazing patriotic supporters. Actually, guys, they lie about everything. They lied about Joe Biden's health, the economy, the laptop, the border. I could go on and on and on. But the really good news is that every day more and more people are turning off the fake news, and they're ... That's right.

Lake has a huge problem in Arizona because the press there fact-checks her multitude of lies and faux election lawsuits.

She pointed them out during her speech. I would imagine the reporters covering the event will be subjected to some abuse at her hands.

But as Jim VandeHei says, Trump is changing his tone so maybe CNN, New York Times, Washington Post, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, and every other network covering the event will be nice to Trump.

Because Kari Lake says so.