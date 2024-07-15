Fox News Giddy Over All Of Trump's 'Positivity' Ahead Of The RNC

Trump appointee Judge Eileen Cannon today did the unthinkable but not unexpected by dismissing the entire secret documents case against Trump, claiming appointing the special prosecutor violated the Constitution.

Many of Cannon's rulings have already been smacked down by the 11th Circuit, and this one, once they hear it, will result in her being removed from the case entirely.

Fox News host Brett Baier broke into their coverage to say he had a phone call with the traitor, and Trump said he was very happy with the decision.

NO shit.

He got what he paid for. Cannon has become part of Trump's legal protection racket.

Then with with a twinkle in his eye, Baier commented on how positive things are looking up for Trump.

He said he tore up the 20-page speech and has reworked it and thinks that this is the time for the country to come together. We'll see if that delivers by the time he gets to the stage. But this moment right here, this decision, is another amazing, positive thing for former President Donald Trump. It's really incredible.

It's not incredible, it's predictable. Judge Cannon has been blocking this case from the start, and Trump is nothing if not an opportunist. His idea of "coming together" is him not being held accountable.

Hey, Brett. It might be "positive" for the cockwobbler, but it stinks for U.S. democracy and the Constitution.

The former guy stacked the courts with sycophants and conservative activists who only want to protect Trump against his criminal behavior while they usher in a Christian nation.

The kangaroo Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Judge Cannon unabashedly became Trump's personal attorney and dismissed the case according to Uncle Clarence's explicit instructions.

It wasn't amazingly positive, it was predictable and it smells a lot like corruption.

Today’s precedent-shattering decision in Florida is further proof that the guardrails of our democracy are coming down.



Again, a partisan judge throws out decades of precedent to reach a desired political outcome.



Justice is again delayed so it may be denied. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 15, 2024

Trump stole sensitive classified documents from the White House, his house in Florida was full of them, he lied about returning them, he used them with people who were not cleared to see them to aggrandize himself, and a judge he appointed has decided to let him off the hook. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) July 15, 2024