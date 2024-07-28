Gov. Walz Swats Down Tapper's Concern Trolling Over His Progressive Record

Minnesota Gov. Walz, who is on the short list of potential vice presidential candidates for Harris, did an excellent job knocking down Jake Tapper's concern trolling over whether his record as governor is going to add fuel to Trump's attacks that he's a big government liberal.

Here's the back and forth between Tapper and Walz on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN;

TAPPER: Of all her potential running mates, you might have the most progressive record as governor. I know you were more of a moderate when you were in the House, but you've legalized recreational marijuana, you passed universal background checks on guns, you expanded LGBTQ protections, you implemented tuition-free college for low-income Minnesotans. There's free breakfast and lunch for school kids.

Do you think your record is an asset to the ticket, or would it risk fueling Trump's attacks as you being a big government liberal?

WALZ: What a monster. Kids are eating and having full bellies so they can go learn, and women are making their own healthcare decisions, and we're a top five business state, and we also rank in the top three of happiness.

Look, they're going to label whatever they're going to label. He's going to roll it out, mispronounce names, you know, to try and make the case. The fact of the matter is where you see the policies that Vice President Harris was a part of making.

Democratic governors across the country executed those policies, and quality of life is higher. The economies are better. All of those things, educational attainment is better. So yeah, my kids are going to eat here, and you're going to have a chance to go to college, and you're going to have an opportunity to live where we're working on reducing carbon emissions.

Oh, and by the way, you're going to have personal incomes that are higher, and you're going to have health insurance. So if that's where they want to label me, I'm more than happy to take the label.