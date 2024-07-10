Jack White, A Drummer And Friend Has Passed Away

I've known Jack White for many years through the LA music scene. He was a great drummer and a sweet man.

Jack has been suffering for a long while, but he showed so much courage and dignity these last few months that it was inspiring to us all.

I'm glad his pain is finally over.

His long time partner in music Rick Springfield shared his thoughts on Instagram.

Joe Daly paints a vibrant picture of Jack's life for us on his website: