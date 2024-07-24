Jamie Raskin Pwned James Comer And Fox News In One Fell Swoop

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the Democratic ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, appeared on Fox News alongside the Republican chair, Rep. James Comer. It was ostensibly an interview about bipartisan “common ground” of calling for the head of the Secret Service to resign after an all-too-close assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

If you know Fox, you know the network planned to use the segment to weaponize Raskin’s stance against the Biden administration.

Raskin not only made sure that didn’t happen, he seized the moment to put forth a strong Democratic message. He kept going even after Comer tried to interrupt:

RASKIN: I think Chairman Comer did a magnificent job exonerating Joe Biden of all the fraudulent charges that were raised against him in this Congress. And, of course, there was no high crime, no misdemeanor and Joe Biden – he’s a passionate public servant filled with integrity and honesty. COMER: I strongly disagree with that. Nobody’s buying that. Nobody’s buying what he’s selling on that. RASKIN: America’s buying it. The reservoir of love for Joe Biden is deep and, really, bottomless in America.

Even anchor Bret Baier looked like he was silently chuckling.

Raskin also used the moment to turn around Baier’s question about the process of having Vice President Kamala Harris take over the presidential campaign. He said, “of course,” he supports the process given that Americans elected her to be vice president in 2020.

“Our party’s completely unified,” he said. Then he added, “The real question, of course, is over on the GOP side of the aisle where the former vice president isn’t even supporting Donald Trump any more.” He pointed out that “people were talking about hanging” former Vice President Mike Pence. “Then they stuck in J.D. Vance instead, a guy who said that Trump could be America’s next Hitler,” Raskin continued.

“You can only do common ground so long,” Baier said.

Bravo, Rep. Raskin!

Lol Raskin using his time on Fox very effectively pic.twitter.com/LPyt8S8Eb6 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 23, 2024