John Oliver Takes On The Couchf'ing Rumor Around JD Vance

I agree with John Oliver. JD Vance gives off major couch-fucker vibes.

Source: Hollywood Reporter

John Oliver spent several minutes of his Last Week Tonight opening segment talking about the 2024 presidential race, but he devoted a good chunk of that time addressing the baseless rumour that J.D. Vance once had sex with a couch.

As you would expect, Oliver is no fan of Republican candidate Donald Trump‘s running mate for vice president.

“J.D. Vance sucks so much that it says something that for a few days this week, the Internet ran wild with a joke tweet that he was the first VP pick to have admitted in a New York Times best-seller to fucking an inside-out latex glove shoved between two couch cushions, with a citation to a page number from his memoir,” Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis, Oliver said on his HBO show.

While that is not actually true, Oliver opined that he could believe it might have happened.