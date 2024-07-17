Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Getting Real With The Genuine Fake Hillbilly
By TengrainJuly 17, 2024

Above, The Offspring performs, Pretty Fly For A White Guy. We dedicate today's round-up to JD Vance.

Comic Sands rounds-up what the Hillbilly Effigy's college friends say about him. That's gonna leave a mark!.

The Bipartisan Report reports on what Liz Cheney thinks about the Republican Ticket of ex-Prznint Stupid and the Hillbilly! Spoiler Alert: not much.

First Draft wins the Headline of the Day Award!

Max's Dad get's the Don't Sugarcoat It Award of the day!

Bonus Track: The Burned Over District: Maybe if your teacher's name is Clark Kent.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon