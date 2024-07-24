Nikki Haley Sends Angry Cease & Desist Letter To 'Haley Voters For Harris'

Not sure what is funnier here, that Nikki Haley thinks she has any sway with them or that Nikki Haley is now on Team Trump after being so critical of him during the campaign. Haley had called Trump "unhinged" and " more diminished" than in 2016 when she served as UN Ambassador. A year ago she said, "We can’t have, as Republicans, him as the nominee. He can’t win a general election. That’s the problem. We’ve got to go and have someone who can actually win.” She also questioned Trump's mental competence when he confused her with Nancy Pelosi. Then this February she said if Trump is the Republican nominee it's "like suicide for our country." And that Trump is "not qualified to be the president of the United States."

So with all that, what did Nikki Haley do last week? Why of course she endorsed Donald J. Trump with all the gusto one would expect from such a highly principled and consistent politician such as herself.

I’ll start by making one thing perfectly clear. Donald Trump has my strong endorsement.



Our country is at a critical moment. We have a choice to make. For more than a year, I said a vote for Joe Biden is a vote for President Kamala Harris. After seeing the debate, everyone… — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) July 17, 2024

"Kamala Harris and I are total opposites on every issue. Any attempt to use my name to support her or her agenda is deceptive and wrong," Haley said in a statement. Oddly, she never sent any such letter when they were "Haley Voters for Biden." Funny that, isn't it?

Former U.N. ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is demanding that a group claiming to represent former Haley voters who support the presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris stop using her name. "Kamala Harris and I are total opposites on every issue. Any attempt to use my name to support her or her agenda is deceptive and wrong," Haley said in a statement shared first with Fox News on Tuesday. "I support Donald Trump because he understands we need to make America strong, safe, and prosperous." Haley's comments were directed toward a political action committee (PAC) that was previously known as "Haley Voters for Biden." The group started featuring Harris' name on Sunday, after President Biden ended his re-election bid and endorsed his vice president to succeed him as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

