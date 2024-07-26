Buttigieg Calls Out Trump's 'Show Of Weakness' Over Debate

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg blasted frightened Trump and his campaign for pulling out of the agreed-upon debate in September because he's afraid of Vice President Harris.

During an interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe, Buttigieg explained the obvious.

Trump is all talk and bluster, filled with hot air and lies. (Let's see if CNN puts Buttigieg on as much as they do the inconsequential Nancy Mace)

Q: Donald Trump and his campaign have suggested that he may not follow through with the debate in September that had been scheduled to be with President Biden. Now, of course, would be the vice president, assuming she does wrap up the nomination, as expected. What do you make of that?

PETE BUTTIGIEG: It's extraordinary. Tough talk is this guy's calling card, and there's this extraordinary show of weakness.

He agreed to, you know, he said any time, any place, but more than that, he agreed to this specific debate on this specific network on this specific date.

And now he's pulling out. And of course, it shows that he's afraid.

It shows that he knows if the two of them are on a stage together, it's not going to end well for him.

So, you know, this is a campaign that really has struggled to be about anything but Donald Trump and Joe Biden. And I think that's the bigger pattern that you're seeing here and part of why the Trump campaign is having such a hard time adapting.

Think about it.

Just in a matter of two or three days, our campaign adapted to literally the biggest possible change, which is a change in the top of the ticket.

And yet, you know, within a couple of days, that support consolidated and that message was clear.

They, meanwhile, have been flailing in a way that shows they're unable to adapt.