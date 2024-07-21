Sign From God? 4-Alarm Fire Burns Dallas MAGAchurch

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire Friday night that caused the historic, secondary chapel of First Baptist Dallas church to partially collapse.

More from The Dallas Morning News:

Dallas Fire-Rescue first classified the fire as a two-alarm fire and, at 7:25 p.m., nearly an hour and a half into the response, updated it to a third alarm. A three-alarm response includes four fire engines, three trucks and two rescues, among other response units, Borse said. Just after 7:30 p.m., the chapel partially collapsed. The fire was upgraded to a fourth alarm at 8:14 p.m., meaning three more engines and a truck were dispatched, Borse said.

According to Dallas’ WFAA TV report, above, the fire was mostly out by early Saturday morning, with only a few hot spots to be dealt with.

I am sorry for those who lost a cherished part of their place of worship.

Not so much for Senior Pastor Robert Jeffress. He’s a heartless guy who wants to shove his Christian nationalism down our throats while he worships felonious, sexual-assaulting fraudster Donald Trump.

As Raw Story noted, Jeffress asked for prayers for his church on Xitter Friday night. He also wrote, “To our knowledge, no one is hurt or injured, and we thank God for His protection. He is sovereign even in the most difficult times. 'And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.' – Romans 8:28 We will keep you updated as we prepare to come together to worship."

My thoughts and prayers go to the firefighters who risked their lives to keep the fire from being even more damaging – while Jeffress and his presumably favorite p***y grabber look forward to more tax cuts for the wealthy - and cutting government services for the rest of us.