Sinaloa Cartel Leader Tricked Into Coming To U.S., Under Arrest

As a propeller plane on Thursday headed to the U.S.-Mexico border to cross illegally, U.S. agents raced to meet it at a small municipal airport near El Paso, Texas, and arrest two members of Mexican drug trafficking royalty. Via Reuters:

The son of jailed former Sinaloa Cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman planned to give himself up upon landing. The other passenger - legendary septuagenarian trafficker Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada – did not and was duped into getting on the plane by the younger man, according to two current and two former U.S. officials familiar with the situation.

Zambada's arrest followed lengthy surrender talks between U.S. authorities and El Chapo's son, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the sources said. But many American officials had given up hope on Joaquin turning himself in, and were caught unaware when he sent a last-minute message that he would arrive with a kingpin U.S. authorities had been chasing for four decades.

[...] Guzman Lopez had convinced Zambada to board the plane by telling him that they were flying to see real estate in northern Mexico, according to the two current and one former U.S. officials.

[...] The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the two agencies who carried out the operation, scrambled agents from their local El Paso offices and barely reached the airport by the time the private plane was landing, according to a fifth source, a U.S. official who declined to give further details on the arrests.