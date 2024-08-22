Bill Clinton: 'You Will Be Proud For The Rest Of Your Life'

The Big Dawg still has it. The speechifying gift, I mean. He never sounds like he's making a speech, he sounds like he's having a conversation. Via NPR:

"Let's cut to the chase. I am too old to gild the lily," said Clinton, who recently turned 78. "But I'm still younger than Donald Trump," he added, to raucous applause. “In 2024, we have a clear choice: ‘We The People’ versus ‘Me, Myself, and I,'" Clinton continued. 'We The People' is, of course, the Wednesday theme of convention. “Not a day goes by that I’m not grateful for the chance the American people gave me to be one of the 45 people who have held the job Even on the bad days, you can still make something good happen," Clinton continued. "Kamala Harris is the only candidate in this race with the vision, the experience, the temperament, the will, and yes — the sheer joy — to do that on good and bad days. To be our voice.”

Last night, I noticed a lot of people on social media attacking Clinton. I just want to remind them that yes, he did some conservative things -- to survive. But if you weren't an adult in the 80s, you have no idea how bad it was, or how much of a death grip Ronald Reagan's conservatism still had on American politics. (Ask George Bush the Elder.)

Newt f*cking Gingrich was the Speaker of the House, and Clinton couldn't pass anything without his help. But Clinton broke the electoral wall -- they threw everything they had at him (including his sex scandal) and he STILL got reelected. Just sayin'!

Bill Clinton: I have no idea how more of these I'll be able to come to ... here's what I want you to know. If you vote for this team and get them elected, you'll be proud of it for the rest of your life. Your children will be proud of it, your grandchildren will be proud of it. pic.twitter.com/V8HogsoRVG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2024

Bill Clinton: “Two days ago I turned 78, the oldest man in my family in four generations. And the only personal vanity I want to assert is I am STILL YOUNGER than Donald Trump.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NMoSMIjMxF — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) August 22, 2024

Bill Clinton on Trump's Hanibal Lecter obsession, "President Obama once gave me the great honor of saying I was the explainer-in-chief. Folks, I thought about it, but I don't know what to say." pic.twitter.com/YhrSyVdte8 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 22, 2024

.@BillClinton on Kamala Harris: "When she was young, she worked at McDonald's...I will be so happy when she actually enters the White House as president because she will break my record as the president who spent the most time at @McDonalds. pic.twitter.com/OcMGynwe7t — CSPAN (@cspan) August 22, 2024

Clinton: Since the end of the cold war in 1989, America has created about 51 million new jobs. I swear, I checked this three times. Even I cannot believe it. What's the score? Democrats 50, Republicans 1. pic.twitter.com/udgjbpmgox — Acyn (@Acyn) August 22, 2024