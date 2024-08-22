Bill Clinton: 'You Will Be Proud For The Rest Of Your Life'

“If you vote for this team, if you can get them elected and let ‘em bring in this breath of fresh air, you’ll be proud of it for the rest of your life,” he said.
By Susie MadrakAugust 22, 2024

The Big Dawg still has it. The speechifying gift, I mean. He never sounds like he's making a speech, he sounds like he's having a conversation. Via NPR:

"Let's cut to the chase. I am too old to gild the lily," said Clinton, who recently turned 78. "But I'm still younger than Donald Trump," he added, to raucous applause.

“In 2024, we have a clear choice: ‘We The People’ versus ‘Me, Myself, and I,'" Clinton continued. 'We The People' is, of course, the Wednesday theme of convention.

“Not a day goes by that I’m not grateful for the chance the American people gave me to be one of the 45 people who have held the job Even on the bad days, you can still make something good happen," Clinton continued.

"Kamala Harris is the only candidate in this race with the vision, the experience, the temperament, the will, and yes — the sheer joy — to do that on good and bad days. To be our voice.”

Last night, I noticed a lot of people on social media attacking Clinton. I just want to remind them that yes, he did some conservative things -- to survive. But if you weren't an adult in the 80s, you have no idea how bad it was, or how much of a death grip Ronald Reagan's conservatism still had on American politics. (Ask George Bush the Elder.)

Newt f*cking Gingrich was the Speaker of the House, and Clinton couldn't pass anything without his help. But Clinton broke the electoral wall -- they threw everything they had at him (including his sex scandal) and he STILL got reelected. Just sayin'!

