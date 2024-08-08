Charlie Kirk Talks To MAGA Voters Like Kindergarteners

The MAGA cult is so stunned by the Harris campaign they are reduced to talking gibberish to toddlers.

Maybe Charlie Kirk should be a preschool teacher instead of a right-wing agitator because he seems to have more success at talking to kindergartners than to actual age appropriate voters.

A very solemn Kirk ranted, "Let me be very clear guys, if you do not get 100% turnout from your own house, you're doing it wrong. If you are a parent that has 18 or 19 year old kids, you got to get them out to vote."

I doubt many 18 and 19-year-olds would vote for Trump, unless they been severely indoctrinated into the theocratic doctrine that permeates MAGA.

Kirk doesn't like President Biden helping college students. Poor palefaced sad sack.

And by the way, if you are paying your 18, 19 or 20 year old kids' tuition, and they go vote for Kamala Harris, you should tell them you guys could pay for your own college. You're going to go vote for Kamala Harris. And our house here is working our tail off and we're going into debt to help you go through college. You guys can pay for your own college.

HAHAHAHAHAHA. MAGA is quivering in their boots over this one. Kick your kids to the curb, MAGA. That's good advice, Charlie.

Then Kirk puts his misogyny on display (like he hasn't already), so the MAGA moron can explain how people vote.

KIRK: Husbands make sure your wives are registered. Wives who tend to be more organized around the house, make sure your husbands are registered. For all of the MAGA moms out there, make sure that every - just make a list. Okay. Susie, Jeff, Carl, my husband, my uncle, you go to the list, you make sure all of them are first registered. You cannot vote if you are not registered. Once you are registered, then you can vote. It is a three step move. Step one, register. Actually, it's before that. Step one is awareness and agreement, worldview alignment. Step two is registration. Step three is voting. And it is easier than ever because of mail in voting. Now is mail in the most secure way? It's not. But voting by mail is far better than not voting at all.

Trump and his cult blame mail in voting for corruption and his loss in 2020, but now mail-in voting is cool.

Kirk's handy voter guide for MAGA dolts.

1) World view realignment

2) Register

3) Vote