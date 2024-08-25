Check To See If Your Social Security Number Was Stolen In Massive Data Breach

This is disturbing, but there is a way to protect yourself if your information was compromised by this data breach.

Social Security numbers may have been compromised in what could be the biggest data breach ever



The Social Security numbers of every American might currently be for sale on the dark web, marking potentially the largest data breach ever recorded.

This alarming news was first revealed following a class action lawsuit filed in Florida in early August.

Breached Company: National Public Data

National Public Data, a Florida-based company, was the target of this breach. The company initially reported that 1.3 million people were affected.

However, the lawsuit claims that the records of up to 2.9 billion people, which included Social Security numbers of both the living and deceased individuals, were stolen.