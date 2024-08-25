Check To See If Your Social Security Number Was Stolen In Massive Data Breach

This is disturbing, but there is a way to protect yourself if your information was compromised by this data breach.
Social Security numbers may have been compromised in what could be the biggest data breach ever
The Social Security numbers of every American might currently be for sale on the dark web, marking potentially the largest data breach ever recorded.
This alarming news was first revealed following a class action lawsuit filed in Florida in early August.
Breached Company: National Public Data
National Public Data, a Florida-based company, was the target of this breach. The company initially reported that 1.3 million people were affected.
However, the lawsuit claims that the records of up to 2.9 billion people, which included Social Security numbers of both the living and deceased individuals, were stolen.
National Public Data collects information for background checks. Here's more from the article on how to find out if your information was compromised, and how to protect yourself if it was:
A cybersecurity firm called Pentester said it has captured the entire list.
On its website, you can check whether your information is involved. [...]
Protecting your personal information is crucial, especially if a data breach occurs. Here's a step-by-step guide to safeguarding your information:
1. Place a Freeze on Your Credit Report
Placing a freeze on your credit report prevents any new credit from being issued in your name. This is a highly effective measure to protect your identity.
Steps to Place a Credit Freeze:
- Visit USA.gov for detailed instructions on initiating a credit freeze.
- You need to request the freeze with each of the three major credit reporting agencies: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.
- Follow the specific instructions provided by each bureau to complete the freeze process.
2. Monitor Your Financial Accounts
Regularly review your financial accounts for any suspicious activity.