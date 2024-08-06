In DoJ Lawsuit, Judge Rules Google Is An Illegal Monopoly

Hey Google, remember "Don't be evil"?
By Susie MadrakAugust 6, 2024

A federal court yesterday found that Google illegally abused its market power to quash competition in internet search. The ruling hands the Justice Department its biggest victory in more than two decades in limiting the power of Big Tech companies to control the huge markets they have created. Via the Washington Post:

“Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly,” Judge Amit P. Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia wrote in his judgment on Monday.

Mehta ruled that the Justice Department was right in saying that Google violated antitrust law by forging restrictive contracts with Apple and other phone makers that required them to install Google as the default search engine on smartphones. He also decried other practices of the Alphabet Inc. unit that prevented its rivals from competing on an even playing field.

“This victory against Google is a historic win for the American people,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland. “No company — no matter how large or influential — is above the law. The Justice Department will continue to vigorously enforce our antitrust laws.”

Can't wait until the feds nail them for the digital advertising monopoly that's made it so hard for blogs and website to make money on ads:

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice have collectively filed major lawsuits against Amazon, Apple, and Meta, as well as a second antitrust case against Google, which alleges monopolistic practices in the digital advertising market.

Discussion

