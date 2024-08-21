Fox News’ Watters Rehashes Racist Birther Nonsense

We all know Fox's Jesse Watters is a garbage excuse for a human being. He proved it once again during their coverage of the DNC. After apparently first opining over VP Harris wearing a tan suit, here's the idiocy that followed on this Tuesday's The Five:

GUTFELD: Isn't Kamala in a bind, in the sense that she wants to talk about the future, but she's responsible for the present? So basically she's saying, elect me and I'll undo me.

WATTERS: She's not really not running as the VP. She's running as a former prosecutor, and the country doesn't want a prosecutor, they want a president.

And the only joy in the room, Greg, is Joy Reid. I have great antenna when it comes to emotion. I walked through this place yesterday, the vibes are off. No one's talking to each other. There's empty seats.

I walked outside afterwards. There was a two hour line and I see John Corzine worth $200 million standing in it, just looking miserable as anybody could be. I'm looking at Mayor Pete walk around, no one even recognizes him.

Lori Lightfoot, people walk past and they don't even know who she is. I'm seeing CNN and NBC news anchors who I consider pretty famous. No one even wants a selfie. They don't even look happy. When I saw him in Milwaukee, I was like, yeah, they're not happy there at the RNC.

They're not happy here either. There is a weird vibe going on. I can't figure it out, but I will tell you this, Greg, Barack Obama, still the godfather of this machine.

He gave us Joe Biden, his VP. He gave us Hillary, as Secretary of State. Then he couped Joe, put all his boys with Kamala's team and had his wingman Holder, vet Waltz.

Now, you guys are young, 63 is going to be doing this for the next 25 years. He's definitely going to interfere in this election.

That's why we'll be sending Johnny to Hawaii to get the truth about the birth certificate.

This time we will dig deep and find out what really happened.

GUTFELD: Good point. You should tell you should tell Johnny that he needs to get a passport.

WATTERS: To go to Kenya. I agree. I agree.

GUTFELD: No, I meant to Hawaii just to see him do it.

WATTERS: Got it. Got it.

GUTFELD: Ask him what the exchange rate is for the Hawaiian dollar.