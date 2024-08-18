Jim Jordan Struggles To Defend 'Not Weird' J.D. Vance

A frustrated Jim Jordan (R-OH) defended Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance after Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz called him "weird."

During a Sunday appearance on Fox News, Vance predicted that the Republican candidates would do a "great job" in debates with their Democratic counterparts.

"I think J.D. Vance against Tim Walz, I think he'll do great," Jordan insisted. "I think it's amazing Walz is the guy who said — he's the guy who started the whole weird thing."

"I was talking to a group yesterday," he continued. "And I said weird J.D. Vance came from the humblest of families."

Jordan pointed to Vance's record as a Marine and U.S. Senator.

"United States senator from the seventh largest state in the Union; vice presidential candidate. And he's 40. That is not weird!" he exclaimed. "That is amazing. That is exceptional. That — that's the American story and they're gonna make fun of that, right?"

"Go ahead, keep going, wait until the debates."