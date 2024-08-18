Jim Jordan Struggles To Defend 'Not Weird' J.D. Vance

A frustrated Jim Jordan (R-OH) defended Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance after Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz called him "weird."
By David EdwardsAugust 18, 2024

A frustrated Jim Jordan (R-OH) defended Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance after Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz called him "weird."

During a Sunday appearance on Fox News, Vance predicted that the Republican candidates would do a "great job" in debates with their Democratic counterparts.

"I think J.D. Vance against Tim Walz, I think he'll do great," Jordan insisted. "I think it's amazing Walz is the guy who said — he's the guy who started the whole weird thing."

"I was talking to a group yesterday," he continued. "And I said weird J.D. Vance came from the humblest of families."

Jordan pointed to Vance's record as a Marine and U.S. Senator.

"United States senator from the seventh largest state in the Union; vice presidential candidate. And he's 40. That is not weird!" he exclaimed. "That is amazing. That is exceptional. That — that's the American story and they're gonna make fun of that, right?"

"Go ahead, keep going, wait until the debates."

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon