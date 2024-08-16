Kamala Harris To Pursue Biden's Populist Economic Policies

She will announce her plans today in North Carolina.
By Susie MadrakAugust 16, 2024

Turns out that Kamala Harris will pursue the same aggressively populist economic policies pushed by Joe Biden, which is great news for working people. Via the Washington Post:

Ahead of a speech in North Carolina, Harris’s campaign announced support for more than a dozen economic policies aimed at “lowering costs for American families,” including some that went beyond what President Biden had promised.

The most striking proposals were for the elimination of medical debt for millions of Americans; the “first-ever” ban on price gouging for groceries and food; a cap on prescription drug costs; a $25,000 subsidy for first-time homebuyers; and a Child Tax Credit that would provide $6,000 per child to families for the first year of a baby’s life.

The last item followed a suggestion earlier this month from J.D. Vance, the GOP vice-presidential nominee, that the credit be raised from $2,000 per child to $5,000. Harris is also calling for restoring the Biden administration Child Tax Credit that expired at the end of 2021, which raised the benefit for most families from $2,000 per kid to $3,000.

So she's going to continue, and even deepen, the party’s transformation under Biden, who pushed for more aggressive government intervention in the economy. That's worked out well for the country so far.

