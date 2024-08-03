Karl Rove Brings The Bad News To Fox On Harris' Momentum

Reality is starting to set in over at Fox "news" that Felon45 will likely be behind in the polls by the time the Democratic Convention ends. I hate to break it to them, but it's not going to take that long.

Here's Karl Rove, a.k.a. Turdblossom, and his whiteboard, tossing some cold water on the happy face host John Roberts was trying to put on what the shift in momentum means for Trump's chances of winning the election.

ROBERTS: So let's talk about where the race is because in some battleground states, the polls seem to have been narrowing. Let's put it up here. Arizona, Trump still leads, though one poll has got Harris up by two. Same thing in Nevada. Wisconsin, Trump holds up very narrow lead.

Michigan, Trump is ahead, but Harris is up eleven in one new poll, which I think might be an outlier. Trump continues to lead in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

He's still got the advantage, Karl, but she's gaining momentum. There's no question.

ROVE: Yeah, no doubt about it. If you look at, remember, better to look at an average of polls, and we just don't have a lot of battleground state polls since all these things began to shift.

Take a look at the national number, though, and you get a sense of this. Remember, before the first debate with Biden and Trump, Trump was leading by close to three points or above three points, depending on when you looked at it.

Trump today, in the Real Clear Politics average, is leading by 1.2 percent, 1.2 points. There's an outlier in there. The poll that gives him a five point lead. Without that outlier, he's leading by less than 1 percent, 0 .8.

In fact, if you look at it, there were five polls in the Real Clear Politics average that occurred before the 25th of July. Trump leads in all five of those. Of the five polls that have been held since the 26th of July, he leads in only two.

She leads in three.

So I fully expect that the momentum she has is going to carry her through, unless it's a disastrous vice presidential choice, this momentum is going to leave her in the lead at the end of the Democratic Convention.

ROBERTS: Well, remember back in 1968, the last time the president dropped out and then a successor was named. Nixon only won the election by 0.7 of a percentage point, though Nixon really took him in the Electoral College.

And there are polls that show that Donald Trump is going to take the Electoral College by a substantial margin.