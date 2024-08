There are stupid MAGA cultists and then there is Kevin Sorbo.

Arriving late to Trump's craven, is she "Black" or "Indian" party at the NABJ, Sorbo Xitted this out of his keyboard.

If Kamala really is black, have her say the N-word, let the people decide for themselves. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) August 9, 2024

Really?

What a fckn moron.

But please, Kevin/ Keep Xitting.

When you do you actually Xitt on yourself.