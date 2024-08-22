Michelle & Barack Obama PUMMEL Trump With Brutal ONE-TWO Punch

Did you see it? Michelle & Barack really laid into Donald at their DNC appearance Tuesday night. It was so bad, it hurt Donnie's fee-fees!

And you got the feeling Michelle was holding back since 2016. No more of that "we go high" stuff now -- she went for the jugular!

“If we bankrupt a business or choke in a crisis, we don’t get a second, third or fourth chance,” she said. “If things don’t go our way, we don’t have the luxury of whining or cheating others to get further ahead. No. We don’t get to change the rules so we always win. If we see a mountain in front of us, we don’t expect there to be an escalator waiting to take us to the top.”

Barack Obama picked up the theme and ran with it.

He compared Donald to “the neighbor who keeps running his leaf blower outside your window every minute of every day,” constantly obsessed about his own desires.

“Here’s a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago,” Obama said.

“It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala.”

And yes, he is VERY afraid. Don't doubt it. He slammed the Obamas for "getting personal." Hell no, Donnie. They were being POLITE!

