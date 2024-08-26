Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1951 Film "An American In Paris" with music by George Gershwin, directed by Vincente Minnelli, and starring Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron premieres in London.

All Hat No Cattle: Kamala Harris Beats Donald Trump in Acceptance Speech Ratings by 22%.

Crazy Eddie's Motie News: John Oliver and 'The Daily Show' on RFK Jr.

The Rude Pundit: Some Perspective After the DNC Hangover.

Attention tech nerds! Happy 33rd birthday, Linux!

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com