Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1986 Steve Winwood went to No.1 on the US singles chart with, 'Higher Love'.

The Rectification of Names: Joe Did What? Post-Trumpatic Stress Disorder.

emptywheel: ABC Treats Kamala’s 21-Year Old Misstatement about Prosecutions as News but Not Trump’s Daily Lies about His Own Crimes.

Just an Earth-Bound Misfit, I: Trump Defiles Veterans, Again.

Attention space nerds! NASA Composite Booms Deploy, Mission Sets Sail in Space.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

