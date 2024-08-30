Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Those who tell the stories rule the world." -- Hopi proverb
By driftglassAugust 30, 2024

On this day in 1986 Steve Winwood went to No.1 on the US singles chart with, 'Higher Love'.

The Rectification of Names: Joe Did What? Post-Trumpatic Stress Disorder.

emptywheel: ABC Treats Kamala’s 21-Year Old Misstatement about Prosecutions as News but Not Trump’s Daily Lies about His Own Crimes.

Just an Earth-Bound Misfit, I: Trump Defiles Veterans, Again.

Attention space nerds! NASA Composite Booms Deploy, Mission Sets Sail in Space.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon