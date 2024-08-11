Ooof: Candyman Ronny Jackson Is Big Mad He Is Labeled As The Candyman

Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, the former White House physician for the felon, spoke to an unenthusiastic crowd at the rally in Bozeman, Montana. Jackson sounded like a drug addict in rehab in full denial mode as he lashed out at Sen. Jon Tester for calling him "the candyman."

But it's true. The White House under Trump became a pill mill. And The Department of Defense Inspector General issued a scathing review of Jackson in 2021, "concluding that he made "sexual and denigrating" comments about a female subordinate, violated the policy for drinking alcohol while on a presidential trip, and took prescription-strength sleeping medication that prompted concerns from his colleagues about his ability to provide proper care."

Still, he's mad. And Rep. Drunky McDrunkFace left out the part about the Navy demoting him. Well, he left out a lot of parts.

"Let me tell you, John Tester, at that time, was the ranking member on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee," Jackson said. "He was going to oversee that process. He was also up for re-election. It was 2018."

"He decided that it was in his political best interest and would help his election if he could come out and be the guy that tore down one of Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees," he continued while totally not hyped up on drugs. "He came after me. He tried to destroy me. He tried to destroy my family."

"He got together with some disgruntled employees that worked for me at the White House, who were upset because they didn't get promoted or get something they wanted during their time at the White House," he droned on. "One of them, in fact, is currently Joe Biden's doctor."



Note: Before Jackson was Trump's physician, he was former President Obama's White House physician, so I don't see his point.

"They got together with him and his staff, and they made up completely absurd accusations and lies about me to tear down my nomination," he said. "They said that I — he labeled me on TV as the Candyman, right? He said that I was recklessly prescribing narcotics."

"I can tell you, I can count right here, on this hand right here, how many times I prescribed narcotics at the White House in 14 years," he said. "He put that out there. He said that I got drunk and wrecked a government vehicle."

"Any two-bit investigator can figure out whether or not that happened," he added. "He knew it didn't happen. He knew it, and it's been proven that it didn't happen since then."

Are we to believe that everyone in Trump's orbit who has been caught doing unsavory swampy things -- and there are a lot of them -- was all set up by Sleepy Old Joe Biden? And now, with the help of Tesler. You develop a powerful sense of denial when you're a drug addict or alcoholic. Congrats, Ronny, on your denial to Trump's dwindling base at his rally in an arena the former President couldn't fill.