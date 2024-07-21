Rep Drunky McDrunkFace Issues Medical Report On Trump, So All Is Well!

Texas Rep. Drunky McDrunkerson, the felon's former White House physician who gushed over his health during Trump's time in office, claiming the ex-president weighed 239 pounds and had "incredible genes," just released a report following the rally shooting. I guess they couldn't get someone who wasn't demoted from the Navy and who wasn't nicknamed the "Candyman" after handing out strong medications all willy-nilly to staffers.

During Trump's Republican National Convention, he told delegates that the bullet "hit me really, really hard," falsely adding that "tens of thousands" of people were at the rally. Trump said the "crowd thought I was dead."

Welp, here is Drunky's take on things:

"I have been with President Trump since that time, and I have evaluated and treated his wound daily," Jackson wrote. "He is doing well. As reported and witnessed by the entire world, he sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle used by the would be assassin."

The Texas Republican said that the bullet passed "less than a quarter of an inch from entering [Trump's] head, and struck the top of his right ear." Jackson alleged that Trump received a CT scan of his head.

"The bullet track produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear," Jackson said. "There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear. The swelling has since resolved, and the wound is beginning to granulate and heal properly."

"Based on the highly vascular nature of the ear, there is still intermittent bleeding requiring a dressing to be in place," he continued. "Given the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required."

"He will have further evaluations, including a comprehensive hearing exam, as needed. He will follow up with his primary care physician, as directed by the doctors that initially evaluated him," he wrote. "In summary, former President Trump is doing well, and he is recovering as expected from the gunshot wound sustained last Saturday afternoon."

"I am extremely thankful his life was spared. It is an absolute miracle he wasn't killed," Jackson added.

That's sweet, but the Department of Defense Inspector General issued a scathing review of Jackson in 2021 "concluding that he made "sexual and denigrating" comments about a female subordinate, violated the policy for drinking alcohol while on a presidential trip, and took prescription-strength sleeping medication that prompted concerns from his colleagues about his ability to provide proper care."

That's not going to calm the waters with so many questions about the shooting, and if that had happened to President Biden, he would face a firestorm of attention -- from both Republicans and Democrats. And if the President got a man known to overdrink, and with the former White House Medical Unit becoming "like the Wild West," with staffers having easy access to powerful stimulants and sedatives, the Beltway media would focus on this bizarre report 24/7. I'm going to go out on a limb here to suggest that Jackson isn't credible, and his latest display of performing fellatio on the former President isn't helpful to normal people.

Hmm. 2cm is a large wound, so no sutures is unusual.



Also, ear cartilage is avascular.



I'm suspicious.



Who transcribed this from crayon on the back of a kids' meal menu to official letterhead? https://t.co/gqhrRdqBLQ — ☣ junior developer ☣ (@chromatic_x) July 20, 2024

The fact that the first information we’ve gotten on this after a week is from this absolute clown absolutely confirms the dude was not hit by a bullet https://t.co/eOB483Ibhe — Ewing (@Ewingweb) July 20, 2024

Not a practicing doctor, an allied congressmen who ran a pill mill in the White House and was demoted after retiring



Might as well be this guy https://t.co/0RJwdWevn6 pic.twitter.com/ufmbgJYE07 — XLProfessor (@XLProfessor) July 20, 2024

Playing doctor because everyone who isn't in the cult knows the assassination story is fishy. Or there would have been real doctors at a real press conference, no delays, no cheery golfing the day after by the FL conman. https://t.co/kzqGL2f8jN — jmc (@somervilleny) July 20, 2024

We need to see an accurate medical report, not from someone whose Virginia medical license expired in 2020. As I'm writing this, Trump is holding a campaign rally, and there is no bandage on his ear- just a little bandaid. Meanwhile, he said, "I took a bullet for democracy." So, the former President isn't credible, either. Who knew?